Indicted N Carolina campaign donor's insurance firms in flux

State Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin speaks with an aide in his office at the Democratic party headquarters in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, April 5, 2019. Goodwin spoke to The Associated Press on Friday in his first interview since federal bribery and conspiracy charges were lodged against donor Greg Lindberg and state Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Insurance companies owned by a big-money donor accused of trying to bribe North Carolina's top insurance regulator for easy treatment are on the sales block and under review by at least one rating agency.

Entrepreneur Greg Lindberg was indicted last week in what federal prosecutors said was a plot to bribe state insurance commissioner Mike Causey. Days later, Lindberg-owned Global Bankers Insurance Group said it is pursuing buyers for its U.S. life insurance companies. A Global Bankers spokesman said the company had no comment Thursday.

Global rating agency AM Best said Wednesday it is reviewing two insurers under the Global Bankers umbrella. AM Best said it's reviewing "with negative implications" the financial strength ratings of Colorado Bankers Life Insurance Co. and Bankers Life Insurance Co., both based in Durham.