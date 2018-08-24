Indictment: Newborn's remains kept in storage unit box

PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman has been accused of concealing the death of her newborn child by putting the body in a metal box that was kept in a storage unit.

Gretchen Digman was indicted by a Grafton County grand jury. The indictment released last week accuses the 42-year-old Digman, of Bristol, of hiding the baby's corpse and not telling authorities about the death sometime between January 2014 and May 2016.

The remains were put in a metal box that was placed in a storage unit in Plymouth. The indictment says the baby was estimated to be at about 36 weeks in gestational age.

Digman is charged with concealing the death of a newborn.

It wasn't immediately known if Digman had a lawyer. A phone number couldn't be found for her.