Indictment: Pilot filmed underage girls while in Philippines

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey pilot has been indicted on charges he created child pornography images and videos of two underage girls engaging in sex acts while he was in the Philippines.

Frank Maile faces two counts each of producing child porn abroad and illicit sexual conduct abroad in the indictment handed up Thursday by a federal grand jury. The 63-year-old Hamilton (Mercer County) resident also faces a single count of possessing child porn.

Prosecutors say Maile made the images and videos in late 2015. He then allegedly returned to the Philippines in early 2016 and engaged in sexual contact with both victims and made more videos of them.

Maile was arrested in April 2018 after he returned from a trip abroad.

It's not known if Maile has retained an attorney.