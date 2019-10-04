Indonesia puts Frenchman in solitary after new escape try

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities have put a Frenchman in a solitary confinement after trying to escape from jail for a second time.

Mataram prison chief Tri Saptono Sambudji said Friday that prison guards caught Felix Dorfin while he was trying to pierce the walls of his cell.

Dorfin had managed to escape from a police detention center in January with help from a female police officer. He was recaptured after spending 10 days on the run.

Dorfin was sentenced to death in May for smuggling 3 kilograms (6.6 pounds) of drugs to Lombok island, but three months later a higher Indonesian court commuted his sentence to 19 years in prison.