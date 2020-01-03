Inmate drives away from work site in state-owned pickup

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities are looking for a South Dakota inmate who drove away from a work site Friday in a state-owned pickup.

RIchard Barela, 28, left the Yankton site in a 2007 Chevy pickup, according to state Department of Corrections officials. He has been placed on escape status.

Barela is serving a six-year prison sentence for possession of a controlled substance out of Hughes County.