Inmate captured after walking away from work crew in Kelso

KELSO, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a 36-year-old inmate walked away from his corrections work crew in Kelso.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office says Monte Huigens walked away around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The sheriff's office says with tips from the public, deputies and Kelso police officers located Huigens hiding behind a house in north Kelso on Tuesday afternoon.

Huigens was in custody for investigation of domestic violence, a no-contact order violation, harassment and assault.

