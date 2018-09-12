Inmate housed in prison medical facility dies at hospital

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A man serving time for second-degree murder has died at a Carson City hospital.

The Nevada Department of Corrections says 68-year-old Jesse E. Dennis had been housed at a prison medical facility before being admitted to the hospital.

A department spokeswoman, Brooke Santina, says Dennis died Saturday evening.

He had been sent to prison in August 2005 on a conviction out of Clark County.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.