Inmate sentenced to death in deadly prison breakout attempt

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office shows Mikel Brady.

MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina inmate convicted of murdering four prison workers during a failed escape attempt two years ago has been sentenced to death.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reports that jurors on Monday settled on execution as the appropriate penalty for 30-year-old Mikel Brady for the deadliest attempted prison breakout in state history.

Brady was the first of four inmates tried on charges of killing two prison guards, a maintenance worker and a sewing plant manager on Oct. 12, 2017, at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City. Brady was already serving time for attempted murder for shooting a North Carolina state trooper in 2013.

Brady joins more than 140 people on North Carolina's death row. The state has had no executions since 2006.