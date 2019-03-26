Inmate who escaped Louisiana jail is caught in Tennessee

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An inmate who escaped from a Louisiana jail over the weekend has been caught in Tennessee.

News outlets report 37-year-old Jimmy Wayne Gioele was arrested in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday. He now awaits transportation back to the West Baton Rouge jail in Louisiana.

Authorities say he escaped custody while taking out the facility's trash on Saturday morning. He was serving time for offenses including burglary and possession of meth.

He was set to be released in December. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says Gioele will now be charge with simple escape.