Inmate who made threatening synagogue comments pleads guilty

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) — An inmate who made comments in New York's Warren County Jail about shooting up a synagogue has pleaded guilty to a felony.

The Post-Star says Justin M. Cabral of South Glens Falls faces up to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to making a terroristic threat.

He made the comments while he was being held on unrelated charges.

Cabral said he would be famous and the headlines would read "Man shoots up synagogue with automatic rifle.'"

Investigators found no evidence of a plot but contacted temples as a precaution.

___

