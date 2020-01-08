Insanity defense being sought in slaying, mutilation case

BENNINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A public defender filed a notice to seek an insanity defense for a mid-Michigan man accused in the slaying and mutilation of a man he met online.

Shiawassee County Court documents say attorney Douglas Corwin also filed a motion Tuesday afternoon for a forensic evaluation for Mark Latunski, WNEM-TV reported.

The insanity defense notice was to the county prosecutor’s office, according to the television station.

Latunski was arraigned Dec. 30 on open murder and disinterment and mutilation of a body charges. A probable cause hearing was scheduled Wednesday for Latunski.

The naked body of Kevin Bacon, 25, of Swartz Creek near Flint, was found Dec. 28 hanging from the ceiling of Latunski’s Bennington Township home, according to court records.

Latunski admitted to stabbing Bacon in the back, slitting his throat and eating parts of his victim, the records showed.

Family members reported Bacon missing when he didn’t show up for breakfast on Christmas Day. Bacon’s roommate told MLive.com that Bacon was going to see a man he had met Dec. 24 on Grindr, a dating app.

Bacon’s car was found in Clayton Township, near Flint.

State police received a call for assistance from Clayton Township police to conduct a welfare check at the Bennington Township home, about 80 miles (128 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. Latunski allowed officers to enter and search his home. During the search, officers questioned Latunski, who admitted to killing Bacon, hanging him by the ankles, removing his testicles and later eating them, court documents said.

Divorce, custody and criminal records from the 66th District and 35th District Circuit courts show a history of complaints about the mental health of Latunski. He was known to stop taking the medication prescribed to treat his mental health illnesses.