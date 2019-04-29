Instructor accused of rape says encounter was consensual

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — An attorney for a New Jersey fire academy instructor accused of rape by a woman he was training says his client took a lie detector test to prove their encounter was consensual.

The woman alleges in a lawsuit that John Syers lured her to his home last year under the guise of giving her a tour and then bound, choked and raped her.

Her attorney, Robert Fuggi, alleges that "evidence is overwhelming that she was raped." The lawsuit includes multiple photos of injuries she alleges stemmed from the attack.

Syers' attorney, Richard Lomurro, told NJ.com Monday that texts, photos and other evidence will support his client's version of events.

The lawyers gave conflicting accounts on whether county officials are investigating, and NJ.com said its calls to county weren't immediately returned.