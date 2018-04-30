Investigation into man found hanging in cell 'ongoing'

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was found hanging in a New Mexico jail cell.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Santa Fe County Sheriff spokesman Juan Rios said Sunday the investigation into the death of Thomas Wayne Ferguson is "ongoing."

Ferguson was found dead Friday night in the Santa Fe County Jail.

Ferguson was awaiting trial on a first-degree murder charge in the torture and killing of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia, the son of Ferguson's girlfriend, Tracy Ann Pena.

Ferguson had pleaded not guilty to 17 felony counts and one misdemeanor charge in the Valencia case.

Ferguson's death came shortly before he was to be transferred to a state-run prison to serve a nearly six-year sentence in a separate case.

Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.santafenewmexican.com