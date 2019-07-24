Investigation into woman's death reaches into 3 SC counties

LAURENS, S.C. (AP) — The investigation into the shooting death of a 27-year-old woman extends across at least three South Carolina counties.

Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek said Michelle Dodge was found shot in the back of the head Saturday in woods near Laurens.

Authorities say Dodge lived in York County and her car was missing for three days before it was found in Cherokee County.

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller says the car was found on a short road leading to the Broad River and it appeared someone either tried to set the 2006 Dodge Charger on fire or push it into the river.

The car is being taken back to Laurens County so deputies can analyze it.