Investigators: Man has millions of child sex images

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — Investigators say a north Mississippi man they arrested on child pornography charges has millions of images of minors.

DeSoto County sheriff's deputies tell local news outlets they arrested 43-year-old Gerald Nathaniel Whitaker on April 25, charging him with three counts of exploitation of children, including receiving, possession, and distribution of child pornography. His wife, 35-year-old Georgette Whitaker, was arrested Monday and also charged with three counts of exploitation of children.

Detectives say Gerald Whitaker has numerous electronic devices containing sexually explicit photos and videos of children. They say Gerald Whitaker told them he's been collecting child pornography for 20 years.

Each remains jailed in DeSoto County Thursday, with bail set at $300,000 apiece. It's unclear if either has a lawyer.