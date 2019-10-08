Iowa man gets 19 years for crash that killed 2 in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska judge has imprisoned an Iowa man who authorities say was driving drunk when his pickup truck rammed into a sports car in north Omaha, fatally injuring two other Iowa men.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 29-year-old Tony Kenkel, of Earling, Iowa, was sentenced Monday in Omaha to 19 years. He'd pleaded no contest in June to two counts of manslaughter. Prosecutors dropped two related counts in exchange.

Police say the collision occurred Oct. 13 last year on Nebraska Highway 36 near Glenn Cunningham Lake, when Kenkel's eastbound pickup crossed the center line and struck the oncoming car. Authorities say 21-year-old Joseph Daniels and 21-year-old Thomas Greise were fatally injured. They lived in Council Bluffs, Iowa.