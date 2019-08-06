Iowa man gets life for kidnapping, trying to kill woman

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) — A Waterloo man convicted earlier this year of kidnapping and trying to kill a woman by intentionally wrecking the car they were in has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The Buchanan County Attorney's Office says 55-year-old Ronald Dean Share was sentenced Tuesday to life for kidnapping, plus 25 years for attempted murder and another 15 years for other counts.

Prosecutors say Share kidnapped a woman who had a restraining order against him and told her he was going to kill her by crashing the car he forced her into. She called 911, and when police spotted the car and tried to stop it, Share led them on a high-speed chase. Police say he then intentionally drove into a guardrail at about 90 mph, causing serious injuries to the woman and himself.