Iowa woman charged 2 months after child at her day care died

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Johnston woman has been charged two months after a child at her home day care was found unresponsive and later died.

The Des Moines Register reports that 47-year-old Trina Mazza was charged Thursday with one count of child endangerment causing death and one count of operating a day care center without a license. She has pleaded not guilty.

First responders were called to Mazza's home on Feb. 15 because of an unresponsive child who later died at a hospital. Mazza, who operated a day care in the home, received notices in 2011 and 2017 from the Iowa Department of Human Services after complaints that she had more than five children present without a state license.

Mazza's attorney said Thursday that the child's death was "a tragic home accident."

___

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com