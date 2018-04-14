Jail deputy accused of rape fired amid new charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Lane County jail deputy accused of raping a teen is now suspected of sexually abusing a second person and has been fired.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Friday that 40-year-old Matthew Hitson was indicted last week on charges of rape, furnishing alcohol to a minor and unlawful delivery of marijuana to a minor in a case involving an 18-year-old woman.

He was accused Monday of unlawful sexual penetration and sexual abuse in a second alleged assault of another woman in 2013.

The Lane County Sheriff's Office said Hitson was fired Friday. He'd been a Lane County jail deputy since January 2015. He was placed on unpaid leave following his arrest March 23.

It wasn't immediately known if Hitson has an attorney.

