Jail guard fired for alleged sexual contact with juvenile

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — A Louisiana jail guard is accused of sexual contact with a juvenile.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said in a news release Friday that 37-year-old Ernest Rost of Raceland had been on administrative leave since Monday, when an investigation began.

He says detectives got a warrant Thursday for Rost's arrest, and he was taken into custody and fired from the department.

Webre says Rost's bond is set at $50,000 on a charge of sexual battery. It was not clear whether Rost has an attorney who could comment.

Webre says the investigation is continuing.