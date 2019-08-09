Jail worker accused of smuggling cellphone to inmates

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a kitchen worker in a Florida jail was paid $200 to slip a cellphone to an inmate and another $100 a week to sneak in batteries to keep it running.

Pinellas County Sheriff's officials arrested 32-year-old Terrika Hall after discovering the phone during a random search on Aug. 1.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Hall works with the jail's food service provider Trinity Services Group. She was arrested on a felony charge of bringing contraband into the jail.

Deputies say inmate Cedric Burton had the phone before the search, and text messages revealed inmate Devin Russell and girlfriend Kaylyn Fudge used it to communicate. The inmates told investigators that Fudge bought the phone and slipped it to Hall.

Fudge, Russell and Burton also face contraband charges.