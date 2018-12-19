Jesuits promise no abusive priests will retire at Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Jesuit leaders in the West promise they will never again send a priest who has been credibly accused of sexually abusing a minor to live on the campus of Gonzaga University.

The Jesuits West Province made the announcement in the wake of a story this week about such priests for years being sent to a retirement home on the school's campus near downtown Spokane. The last known abusive priest was moved out of Cardinal Bea House on the Gonzaga campus in 2016, Jesuit records show.

Instead, Jesuits facing credible allegations now reside at the province's senior health care facility in Los Gatos, California.

The Center for Investigative Reporting reported Monday that the Jesuits sent at least 20 priests facing sexual abuse allegations to live out their lives at Cardinal Bea House.