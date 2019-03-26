Joplin man pleads guilty to abusing 11-year-old boy

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — One of two Joplin men accused of subjecting an 11-year-old boy to grueling exercises and beatings has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Thirty-year-old Robert Black-Gamble was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to felony child abuse. As part of his plea agreement, a second count of child abuse was dismissed.

The Joplin Globe reports Black-Gamble and 33-year-old John Mason Jr. were charged in January after the boy went to school with severe bruising on his buttocks.

A probable-cause affidavit states Black-Gamble made the boy perform physical training exercises, including push-ups, sit-ups, wall sits and planks for about seven hours. Whenever the boy complained, he would be spanked with a hand, belt, wooden kitchen utensil and tree branch.

John Mason Jr. is accused of participating in the abuse. His preliminary hearing is scheduled May 15.

___

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com