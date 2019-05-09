Judge dismisses lawsuit accusing police of excessive force

CLEVELAND (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a civil rights lawsuit accusing police in a Cleveland suburb of using excessive force.

Lamar Wright's 2017 lawsuit against the city of Euclid said he stopped in a driveway to use his cellphone when two officers approached him with guns drawn. The lawsuit says they used a stun gun and pepper spray on the East Cleveland man without provocation before removing him from his vehicle.

The judge recently ruled Wright didn't prove his rights were violated. He also ruled the officers had reasonable suspicion to approach Wright and his failure to obey police orders justified use of the stun gun and pepper spray.

Charges against Wright, including resisting arrest, were later dropped.

Wright's attorney, Sarah Gelsomino, said Wednesday they will appeal.