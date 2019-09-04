Judge moves forward with charges against parade protesters

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts judge has decided to move forward with charges against several counter-protesters arrested during a so-called "straight pride" parade in Boston last weekend, despite prosecutors' request to dismiss the cases.

Prosecutors in court Tuesday asked for dismissal of nonviolent charges against several people, most in exchange for community service. Judge Richard Sinnott denied requests to dismiss charges against seven of them. Prosecutors did not ask Sinnott to drop charges of assault or of violence against police.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said the judge had overstepped his role, saying he wants to punish people for exercising their First Amendment right to protest.

In another courtroom, Judge Thomas Horgan ordered three men charged with assaulting police at the parade to "Stay out of Boston" while their cases are pending.