Judge orders FBI informant to wear a disguise in terror case

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge has ordered an FBI informant to wear a wig or hat, false eyeglasses and fake facial hair when testifying against a man who prosecutors say wanted to avenge the death of Muslims killed in shootings at two New Zealand mosques.

Federal prosecutors had asked that the courtroom be sealed to the public for the witness' testimony in the upcoming trial of Fabjan Alameti for the safety of the informant and the informant's family in the Middle East.

But U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen ruled Monday that a disguise is a reasonable way to protect the witness' identity while preserving Alameti's right to a public trial.

Alameti has pleaded not guilty to making false statements involving terrorism and possession of a firearm while using marijuana. His trial is Sept. 3.