Judge rejects a request from driver in fatal Florida crash

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A judge rejected a defense attorney's efforts to persuade him to allow an 18-year-old to keep driving, following his arrest on two counts of vehicular homicide.

Cameron Herrin, who police say was racing a stretch of road in Tampa that hugs the bay last week when a mother and her child were fatally struck, was in court Saturday for a bond hearing.

Herrin was charged Friday with a second count of vehicular homicide in the death of 21-month-old Lillia Raubenolt. Herrin already faced one count in connection with the death of the child's mother, 24-year-old Jessica Raubenolt.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Judge Art McNeil set Herrin's bail at $50,000. Herrin's lawyer asked the judge to permit Harrin to drive to college classes, but McNeil said no.

___

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.