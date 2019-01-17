Judge reverses media gag order on use of 12-year-old's name

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (AP) — A judge has reversed his decision barring news media from naming or photographing a 12-year-old boy accused of trying to shoot a teacher in an eastern Iowa school.

The Quad-City Times reports that Judge Patrick McElyea also said Wednesday that minors who could testify at the boy's trial may also be named or photographed. Court records say the boy's pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and related crimes.

Police say the boy's gun jammed when he tried to shoot the teacher at North Scott Junior High in Eldridge on Aug. 31.

Press freedom and public records complaints were raised after McElyea first barred use of the boy's name. State law says a criminal complaint that alleges a child 10 or older has committed that would be a forcible felony if committed by an adult is a public record and shall not be confidential.

The Associated Press does not generally name juveniles charged with crimes.

