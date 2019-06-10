Judge rules police chief not in contempt over video release

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A judge ruled a police chief will not be held in contempt of court for the way his department released video of an officer fatally shooting an armed man.

WBTV reports the judge announced Friday that the release of two minutes and 20 seconds of body camera video from the shooting death of 27-year-old Danquirs Napoleon Franklin did not violate a court petition for video evidence to be released to the public. A WBTV reporter requested more of the video, and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released 11 minutes of body camera footage on April 24 following a judge's order.

Officer Wende Kerl fatally shot Franklin on March 25 in the parking lot of a Burger King. The Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office has not completed its review of the shooting.

