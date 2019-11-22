Judge tosses murder conviction, man freed after 20 years

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois man who spent nearly 20 years behind bars is free after a judge concluded that the he wasn’t guilty of a crime in the fatal shooting that sent him to prison.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Kankakee County Judge Michael Sabol granted Terrence Haynes a certificate of innocence after determining that Haynes shouldn’t have been charged in the fatal 1999 shooting of Cezaire Murrell. Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe joined in the petition of innocence.

A jury convicted Haynes of murder after a trial in which an 11-year-old witness testified that Murrell was unarmed when Haynes shot him. But that witness — now an adult — recanted his testimony and says that his cousin and another Kankakee County prosecutor encouraged him to lie.