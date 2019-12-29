Juneau officer shoots, kills person following gun report

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A police officer shot and killed a person in Juneau early Sunday, according to a statement released by the authorities.

A woman called police just after midnight and reported that she heard someone shoot a gun near a residence and, while on the call, said she could hear someone inside screaming.

A Juneau police officer contacted the male subject on the street and shot him. The male subject was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His name and age have not yet been released.

The involved officer has been placed on administrative leave, the Juneau Police Department said. The name of the officer will not be released for a minimum of 24 hours.

Investigators from the Alaska Bureau of Investigations will investigate.

No more information was immediately released.