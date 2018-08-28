Juror to get case of man accused of killing girlfriend

MEADVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jurors in southern Mississippi could soon begin considering the case of a man accused of killing his girlfriend.

WDAM-TV reports closing arguments are set Tuesday in the case of Laurel resident Greg Burroughs, accused of manslaughter in the 2017 death of Katherine Sinclair.

Circuit Judge Dal Williamson denied a defense motion asking the judge to order a not guilty verdict. Defense attorney Tracy Klein says prosecutors didn't prove Sinclair's death was manslaughter. Burroughs says Sinclair shot herself.

Laurel police Sgt. Michael Reeves testified that Sinclair and Burroughs sent each other threatening texts.

Jones County District Attorney says Burroughs' demeanor on police video recordings suggests he wasn't upset by Sinclair's death.

The case is being tried in Meadville because of pretrial publicity in Jones County.

___

Information from: WDAM-TV, http://www.wdam.com