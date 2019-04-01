Jury acquits man of charges in double shooting

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — A jury has acquitted a Georgia man of all charges in the shooting of two men who tried to turn around in his driveway.

WCAX-TV reports the jury on Friday found 29-year-old Ethan Gratton not guilty of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and attempted voluntary manslaughter. Gratton is accused of shooting 57-year-old David Hill, who was killed, and 27-year-old Mark Brito, who was injured, in January 2017.

Gratton's lawyers say he only fired the gun after being attacked.

Police say Hill and Brito had tried to turn their truck around in Gratton's driveway when a fight broke out. Police say Hill punched Gratton twice in the face, knocking out his tooth, breaking his nose and causing a concussion.

The county prosecutor says it was a complicated case.

