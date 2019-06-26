Jury convicts Colorado man for fatal drunk driving crash

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Colorado man for causing the deaths of his two friends in a drunken driving accident.

The Post Independent reported Monday that 41-year-old Cody Christopher was found guilty of two counts of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, child abuse, driving under the influence of alcohol, and reckless driving.

Authorities say 36-year-old Matthew Smith and 41-year-old Trent Johnson were killed, while Johnson's 10-year-old son was seriously injured in the December 2017 crash.

Police say Christopher's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit to drive when the vehicle rolled off a road and into a creek bed north of Rifle, 184 miles (296 kilometers) west of Denver.

Christopher's defense attorney says he switched seats and was not driving during the accident.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 8.

