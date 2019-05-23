Jury convicts man of murder for shooting outside Omaha store

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A jury has found a 30-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder and two weapons crimes in Omaha.

Douglas County District Court records say the jury returned the verdict Tuesday against Forrest Cox III. Prosecutors say 25-year-old Laron Rogers was shot on March 6, 2017, during a marijuana deal outside a convenience store.

Cox's is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 8 to life in prison.