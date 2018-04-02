Jury convicts off-duty officer of racially-motivated assault

BOSTON (AP) — A jury has convicted a police officer of a racially-motivated assault of a man working as an Uber driver.

Forty-three-year-old Michael C. Doherty is convicted on multiple charges including assault and battery after yelling a racial epithet to the driver.

Doherty was an off-duty Boston police officer when he took an Uber ride to South Boston. He told the 28-year-old driver that they were in the wrong location before striking and chasing the victim around the car. He then stole the vehicle and drove off until a second Uber driver and the victim chased him down. He used racial and ethnic slurs again during a second physical confrontation. Doherty fled the scene before police arrived and later surrendered to the Boston Police.

Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley called Doherty's action a slap in the face to "countless police officers." He will be sentenced in April.