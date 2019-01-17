Jury deliberating in ex-Utah State player's rape trial

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (AP) — Jury deliberations have begun in the trial of a former Utah State University football player accused of sexually assaulting six women while he was in college.

Prosecutor Spencer Walsh said during closing arguments Thursday in Brigham City that it's "impossible" that six women who don't know each other could come forward with similar accounts of alleged sexual assault by the 25-year-old Torrey Green.

Green's attorney Skye Lazaro countered that Green had consensual sex with four of the women and that two occurrences never happened. Lazaro told the jury that "hooking up" with women and having one-night stands isn't illegal.

Green is accused of sexually assaulting six women when he was a student from 2013 to 2015. He has been charged with 11 felony counts.

The trial lasted nearly two weeks.