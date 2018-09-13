Jury finds driver guilty of second-degree murder in crash

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — The driver of an auto fleeing police that crashed into an SUV, killing one and injuring four others has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

Theresa Marie Gafken was found guilty Wednesday in the death of 48-year-old Kristine Donahue of Chesterfield Township.

The 36-year-old Gafken wept silently at the defense table after the verdict was read. She will be sentenced on Oct. 8.

A Port Huron officer tried to stop the car driven by Gafken on April 11 when she sped off. The car went through a red light, striking three vehicles a mile after the chase began.

The jurors were given the option of finding Gafken innocent or guilty of second-degree murder or guilty of the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter with gross negligence.