Jury says partial verdict reached in union boss bribery case

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury in the bribery trial of a once-powerful New York union boss says it has reached a partial verdict and will resume its work Wednesday.

The jury said in a note Tuesday that it had reached a verdict on one of two charges facing Norman Seabrook.

It began deliberations after hearing instructions on the law earlier in the day.

The 58-year-old Seabrook maintains he is innocent of charges he accepted $60,000 in bribes.

Prosecutors say he did so in return for funneling $20 million to a hedge fund.

For two decades, Seabrook was head of the New York City Correction Officers' Benevolent Association.

The jury is deciding his fate on charges of conspiracy and honest services wire fraud.

His first trial ended in a deadlocked jury.