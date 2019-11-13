Justice Dept. rolls out new program to combat gun violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Attorney General William Barr is announcing a new law enforcement initiative to reduce gun violence across the U.S.

The initiative known as Project Guardian is being unveiled Wednesday at a news conference in Memphis, Tennessee, the same day public impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump began in Washington.

As part of the program, U.S. prosecutors will coordinate with local law enforcement officials and consider potential federal charges for defendants suspected of using guns in violent crimes or drug trafficking offenses.

The initiative requires the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to revisit guidelines to prosecute more cases when people lie to obtain firearms. It also requires U.S. attorney’s offices to quickly input information about people who can’t own guns for mental health reason.