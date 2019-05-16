KBI completes investigation of KCK police chief

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has completed its investigation of the police chief in Kansas City, Kansas, and turned over results to the Wyandotte County District Attorney's office.

A spokeswoman for KBI told WDAF-TV Wednesday that the bureau wrapped up the investigation last week. It's unclear when prosecutors will decide whether to file criminal charges against Terry Zeigler.

The investigation centers on whether Ziegler "double dipped" when he took paid time off work while also charging the county government for work he did on a lake house.

The Unified Government allowed Ziegler to pay little rent on the house on Wyandotte Lake Park if he made repairs on the property. Officials put the lease in writing after a citizen inquired about it.

