Kansas City man sentenced to 30 years for fatal shooting

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the shotgun killing of another man.

Kevin Michael Moore was sentenced earlier this month for the January shooting death of Jacob Wood in Gladstone.

The Kansas City Star reports prosecutors said Moore drove to a Gladstone house after he called a woman and overheard Wood yelling at her. He was armed with a shotgun when he confronted Wood.

The woman said she heard a gunshot and saw Wood fall. She said Moore ran out of the house and drove away.

Moore claimed he shot Wood in self-defense after Wood confronted him.

