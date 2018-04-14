Kansas City police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Saturday shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One man has died and another has been hospitalized after a shooting in the southeastern part of Kansas City.

Police say the shooting was reported around noon Saturday. Responding officers found two men with gunshot wounds. One man was found in a parked car with critical injuries and did not survive.

The other man left the car to seek help and was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say three people were detained for questioning, but no arrests have been reported.

Police had not released the victims' names by late Saturday afternoon.