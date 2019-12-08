Kansas inmate in prison since 1994 has died in custody

LANSING, Kan. (AP) — A 44-year-old man who has been in prison for murder since 1994 has been found dead inside the Lansing Correctional Facility.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of Joshua Kaiser. He was found dead on Saturday.

Kaiser was paroled last year for a 1993 carjacking and killing in Topeka, but was still serving a sentence for another crime. The Wichita Eagle reports he was expected to be released in 2021.

Kaiser and Jason Schaeffer, a 43-year-old inmate at Ellsworth Correctional Facility, were convicted of robbing 33-year-old Tim Riley of his car, and forcing him into the trunk at gunpoint. They then drove him to another area, where he was fatally shot,

Corrections officials didn't immediately release the cause of Kaiser's death. An autopsy is planned.