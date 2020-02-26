https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Kansas-mobile-home-death-investigated-as-homicide-15085331.php
Kansas mobile home death investigated as homicide
MCPHERSON, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas mobile home death that initially was deemed suspicious is now being investigated as a homicide.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation identified the victim Tuesday as 63-year-old Kelly Peterson. His body was found Monday in the mobile home where he lived in McPherson.
Police asked the KBI to assist with the investigation. The KBI said in a news release that there is no threat to the public but provided no explanation.
The agency is urging anyone with information to come forward.
