Kansas police, FBI investigating after body found in railcar

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Kansas are investigating the discovery of a body on a railcar in Bonner Springs.

The Kansas City Star reports that the body was found early Friday morning. Officials say they don't yet know the name, age or even the gender of the person.

Police say the railcar had been parked at the Bonner Springs location since Sept. 19. Before then, police say, the railcar had been in Illinois and southeastern Missouri.

A police spokeswoman says the body was discovered by workers unloading a car containing a dry cement mix.

The FBI is helping in the investigation, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation says its crime scene response team was dispatched to help police.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com