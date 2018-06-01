Kansas store owner pleads no contest of selling fake goods

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The owner of a suburban Kansas City store pleaded no contest to selling fake designer merchandise at her store.

The Kansas City Star reports 65-year-old So Wun Pak pleaded no contest Thursday to a felony charge of counterfeiting merchandise worth between $1,000 and $25,000. The fake merchandise included Coach purses and Rolex watches.

A judge then found her guilty and scheduled sentencing for July 26.

Pak was charged last November after authorities searched her Mission business, Sue's Accessories, and confiscated a large amount of merchandise.

In exchange for plea, Johnson County prosecutors dismissed a charge of deceptive commercial practices.

