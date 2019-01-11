Kenai man convicted of threatening family of state judge

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Kenai man who threatened to kill a state judge's family has been convicted in federal court of mailing a threatening communication.

Steven Bachmeier faces up to five years in prison. He will be sentenced April 2.

U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder in announcement of the case did not name the state Superior Court judge.

Bachmeier during a 2010 hearing in a felony case asked to withdraw a guilty plea. The judge denied the request. An angry Bachmeier threatened to "carve the flesh" from the judge's children.

The same judge in 2017 was assigned another case involving Bachmeier.

Bachmeier mailed in a pleading and wrote that he had told the judge in the past that he would kill her family and that he still intended to do so.