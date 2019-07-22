Kenai police say 2 shooting victims may have known suspect

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Police in Kenai say two women who were shot and killed may have known the suspect.

The Peninsula Clarion reports the women were found dead Sunday morning inside a home on the north side of Kenai.

The women were related. Their names were not immediately released because next of kin had not been notified.

Officers responded to the home in the early morning hours.

Police say the suspect is a heavy-set black man who wore a gray hooded sweat shirt and orange cap. Police say he is armed and dangerous.

Police are looking for witnesses with information, including surveillance video.

Information from: (Kenai, Alaska) Peninsula Clarion, http://www.peninsulaclarion.com