Kentucky AG says state wrong to block access to protesters

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A legal opinion by the Kentucky Attorney General says state police and the state Finance and Administration Cabinet violated the law by limiting access to a group of protesters who repeatedly demonstrated at the capitol.

Attorney General Andy Beshear says the agencies failed to develop a new procedure that was properly vetted.

The Poor People's Campaign recently held a series of protests at the Capitol to call for changes that affect the poor. A spokeswoman for the campaign says the policy that limited their access was "a clear violation of our constitutional rights."

State police allowed just two protesters at a time inside the building after some members of the group blocked traffic near the Capitol and entered restricted property.

Opinions of the attorney general do not carry the force of law.

